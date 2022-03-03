VESTAL, NY – A new full service car detailing shop just opened up on the Vestal Parkway.

Nitty Gritty Details was founded by Shaun Avery, who has over 15 years of automotive reconditioning experience.

It offers everything from regular hand wash, interior and exterior detailing, full paint correction, interior protection, carpet cleaning, scratch removal and more.

It is also the only shop in the area that offers a 10-year ceramic coating plan.

Avery says he comes from a car family and this is just something he enjoys doing.

“To me it’s not just a job, I enjoy doing it, it’s a passion for me. If there is something that a customer is not happy with- I’ll redo it until they are happy with it,” says Avery.

It is located at 305 Vestal Parkway East.

Nitty Gritty Details is open 9 to 5 Monday through Friday and Saturday is by appointment only.

If you’re interested, you can call Nitty Gritty at 321-9986 or check them out on Facebook and Instagram.