BINGHAMTON, NY – An exciting family event is coming to Mirabito Stadium this June.

The Nitro Circus: The Good, the Bad and the Rad will be stopping in Binghamton on June 18.

While not your typical “circus,” this show is a “wild crew of action sports heroes” led by America’s Got Talent: Extreme competitors Ryan “R Willy” Williams, the Contraption Kings and Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham.

The athletes will perform tricks, falls and comedic moments.

You can purchase tickets at Nitrocircus.com starting Wednesday, March 9 at 10 AM.