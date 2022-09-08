BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There may be no elephants, bearded ladies or clowns but it’s a circus nonetheless.

Nitro Circus is bringing the Good, Bad and Rad Tour to Mirabito Stadium on Saturday.

Athletes ride freestyle dirt bikes doing jaw-dropping tricks and backflips while others take rides down the 50 foot tall, aptly named Giganta ramp on bicycles, tricycles, skateboards, scooters and more.

Each one look to fly as high as possible while wowing the audience with their tricks.

Freestyle Motocross Athlete Adam Jones has been on the tour for a decade.

Jones said, “It’s a lot of goofing around, a lot of fun. Really great energy between all of us. We’ve been touring partners for like 100 years it seems like. So, it’s a great atmosphere, a lot of family fun at the show. I think the people in the crowd can really sense the fun, the camaraderie, everything that we have is what makes such a fantastic show of it.”

Limited seats are still available at bingrp.com.

Showtime is 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 Saturday.