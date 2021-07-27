Ninja Summer Camp for kids draws on inspiration from American Ninja Warrior

VESTAL, NY – Inspired by a popular TV show, the Hippodrome in Vestal is holding a Summer Camp that has kids bouncing off the walls.

Ninja Summer Camp takes after the television series America Ninja Warrior where contestants attempt their way though challenging, and physically demanding obstacle courses testing balance, grip, and making games.

The Hippodrome features many obstacles, some are even the same as those on the show.

Children attending the summer camp are able to attempt any challenge inside the building while competing against themselves and their personal bests, or the list of camp records.

Owner of the Hippodrome Mandy Blackwell says this is a great opportunity, and the kids enjoy it.

“It changes every day. They come in, and they all wait at the door eagerly to come in so they can see what we’ve changes and what the new challenges are, just different things,” says Blackwell.

The camp will run the next two weeks Monday through Friday from 9 to noon.

To register your child for Ninja camp, or look into its other classes, birthday parties or open gyms visit hippodromevestal.com.