NINEVAH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Nineveh man charged with murdering his 3-week-old daughter with a crossbow was arraigned in Broome County Court on Tuesday.

Patrick Proefriedt, 26, appeared before Judge Joseph Cawley on August 1 for the indictment. Proefriedt pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, which included: murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, aggravated criminal contempt, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Proefriedt was arrested on June 26 following a domestic incident in the Town of Colesville. An investigation revealed that Proefriedt got into an argument with his wife and fired a crossbow at her while she was holding their 3-week-old daughter, Eleanor. The bolt struck the baby in the upper torso and exited near her armpit, striking the mother in the chest. Before fleeing the scene, Proefriedt allegedly removed the arrow in an attempt to stop the woman from calling 911. Deputies attempted lifesaving measures on the baby before declaring her dead at the scene. The mother was transported to Wilson Hospital to be treated for her injuries.