ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Another swearing in ceremony today was Nick Burlingame becoming the new Mayor of the Village of Endicott.

Burlingame held the ceremony at the village offices and was joined by his wife Allison, their two kids, his father, grandmother, and many other friends and colleagues.

During a speech, Burlingame says that Endicott has always had boundless potential, because of the caring community members, the durable small businesses, and the large industrial complex.

Burlingame says that over the last month, he has been assembling his team so that come tomorrow, they can hit the ground running.

“I have an ambitious agenda. One that encompasses not only the rebirth of the village, but also a re branding that will showcase and highlight our strength and character while preserving our unique history and heritage,” he said.

He goes on to say that his administration will work closely with the Village Board so progress can be efficient.

As his first act as Endicott Mayor, Burlingame appointed Machelle Spinelli as a new board trustee.

He says that one of his biggest focuses is revitalizing downtown.

Burlingame says that the board of trustees must approve a bid for the Washington Ave street project on or before March 7th.

“Today, on day one of my administration, we are here to deliver results. The village board and I are taking official action. To revitalize our downtown district and start the Washington Avenue Streetscape Project this Spring. No more obstacles, no more excuses, no more delays.”

Burlingame says that Endicott residents need to come together and work towards the common goal of bettering the community.

He encourages the community to voice their opinions about the revitalization of Endicott, and uses the old phrase “it takes a village.”