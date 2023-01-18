ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A battle is brewing in Endicott as Mayor Linda Jackson is facing a primary from one of her Republican colleagues on the Village Board.

Trustee Nick Burlingame has announced his candidacy for Mayor, promising to bring positivity and new life to Endicott.

Burlingame is the School Director at Sage Truck Driving School and was just elected to his second 2-year term as a Village Trustee.

He says the village has a long list of needs, including improving its image, cleaning up its parks, fixing the roads, investing in the water system and public safety, and finding ways to make code enforcement more proactive.

Burlingame says it’s a great time to live in Endicott.

“It’s going to be a transformational year. 2023, there’s going to be a lot of construction, a lot of roads torn up, a lot of new development, renovations. The future of Endicott is bright and it is coming back and that’s why I feel Endicott needs a strong leader to take charge and make sure that everything is done properly and everyone is held accountable,” he said.

Burlingame says he supports the new battery manufacturing firm Imperium 3 New York and the other new industries proposed for the Huron Campus.

He says there has been 3 years of controversy and conflict under the leadership of Mayor Jackson, much of it stemming from the battle over the now defunct SungEel battery recycling project, and he wants to put an end to the divisiveness, unify the village board, and move forward.