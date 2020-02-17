Nichols woman charged with DUI, child taken to local hospital

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Elizabeth Chandler, 39, of Nichols was charged with driving under the influence after a crash in Bradford County that sent a 7-year-old girl to the hospital.

According to State Police, Chandler was driving a 2008 Toyota RAV4 north on State Route 1043 in Sayre when she went off the roadway, hitting an embankment and overturning.

Police say the child was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with a “suspected serious injury” and that the child’s safety belt was “used improperly.”

The status of the child and her relationship to Chandler is unknown at this time.

Chandler refused medical treatment at the scene and was using a seat belt leading up to the crash.

State Police say the car suffered “heavy disabling damage throughout the entirety of the vehicle.”

