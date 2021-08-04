Next steps for Cuomo

ALBANY, NY – In the aftermath of the Attorney General’s investigation into Governor Cuomo, it has become clear the Governor has few allies left.

People across the state are wondering what the next steps are.

Cuomo faces re-election in November 2022, and is refusing to resign, making impeachment the only way to get him out beforehand, unless he is convicted of a crime.

The State Assembly will have to vote in favor of impeachment and then the case would go over to the State Senate for trial.

If the Governor is impeached, he will not be forced to leave office unless he loses the trial.

Lawmakers already have plans to meet on Monday and discuss their next steps.

While there is no set timeline for the proceedings, State Assemblyman Ron Kim expects the process to last a few days to weeks, adding no one wants to see this go on for months.