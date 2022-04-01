BINGHAMTON, NY – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation in partnership with WIVT/WBGH gave back to an important organization this afternoon.

The General Manager of WIVT/WBGH, Tina Castano, presented a check to the United Way for $5,000.

This money goes toward the organization’s Full Plate Project, which was designed to bring businesses and corporations together to make sure that everyone in the area has enough food.

100 percent of the contributions toward the initiative will go toward fighting hunger and food insecurity in Broome County.

“United Way of Broome County is an invaluable resource in our community,” says Castano, “Their FULL PLATE PROJECT is dedicated to ensuring that Broome County residents can put food on their tables. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Foundation will make this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between WIVT-TV and WBGH-TV and the United Way of Broome County. We are proud to partner with them on this vital initiative.”

According to the United Way, more than 8,000 children in Broome County live in homes that struggle to put food on the table.

The effects from hunger and lack of food can be devastating and lead to poor health, malnourishment and impaired child development.

This gift is a testament to the strength of our community, and will make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many in Broome County through the FULL PLATE PROJECT. I am extremely thankful to the Nexstar Foundation and all community partners for their belief in United Way, the FULL PLATE PROJECT, and in our vision as we unite against hunger.”