BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – NewsChannel 34’s owner Nexstar Media Group supported the Full Plate project last year with a donation of $5,000 from its foundation and matched that contribution again this year.

Our General Manager Tina Castano visited members of the United Way executive team to present them with the check.

In response, United Senior Director of Resource Development, Tom Connors said, “Thank you to NewsChannel 34 and Nexstar Foundation for their continuing work against hunger in this country, particularly here in Broome County. We are so grateful for your support this year, again, for our Full Plate Project, fighting hunger in Broome County.”

