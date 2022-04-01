BINGHAMTON, NY – A new initative to combat hunger in our community just got kickstarted by NewsChannel 34.

Our Vice President and General Manager Tina Castano visited the United Way in Vestal this morning to present a $5,000 check from our parent company.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is supporting the recently created Full Plate Project.

As the United Way saw that its current community campaign might fall a bit short of its fundraising goal, the organization decided to institute a new fund dedicated to food insecurity.

The goal is to raise $100,000 that any local non-profit can apply to for programs and projects that address hunger.

“We are standing with our community, and it is really the community that is driving this. We feel very fortunate that we are able to be a part of and lead the Full Plate Project through generosities such as Nexstar and NewsChannel 34,” says Welch.

Welch says 30% of children in Broome County face questions about where their next meal is coming from.

And the United Way’s 2-1-1 referral helpline has shown that the level of need has not dropped down to pre-pandemic levels.

Welch says the money could go to food pantries, soup kitchens or other hunger programs.

And she says 100% of the money raised will go toward those initiatives.