Nexsar/Emerson poll results: New York State

New York Poll: 71% New Yorkers Approving of Governor Cuomo’s COVID-19 Response, 47% disapprove of Trump’s Federal Response

40% of New Yorkers Report Job Loss, Hispanics Most Vulnerable



A new Emerson College/Nexstar New York survey of New Yorkers finds 71% approve of the way Governor Andrew Cuomo is handling the state’s response to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Seventeen percent (17%) disapprove and 11% are neutral. Comparatively, 47% of New Yorkers disapprove of the way President Trump is handling the federal government’s response to the outbreak of Coronavirus, 38% approve, and 15% were neutral.

Overall, 40% of New Yorkers said they or a member of their household had lost a job due to the COVID-19 crisis. Hispanic or Latino New Yorkers were the most impacted regarding job loss:

53% of Hispanics said they or a member of their household had lost a job due to the crisis.

Forty-eight percent (48%) of Asian New Yorkers, 42% of Black New Yorkers, and 33% of White New Yorkers said they or a member of their household lost a job due to the crisis.

The majority of New Yorkers (57%) are “very” or “somewhat confident” in their local hospitals’ ability to respond effectively to an outbreak of Coronavirus; 43% are not confident in their local hospitals’ ability to handle Coronavirus.

A majority of respondents (50%) said they support a policy of using local hospitals in upstate New York to care for patients from New York City and Long Island, 21% do not support this, and 29% are unsure.

Of respondents in downstate New York, 60% support this, 9% do not support this, and 30% were unsure.

Of respondents in upstate New York, 35% support this policy, while 38% do not support this, and 27% were unsure.

New Yorkers are split about what they are most worried about within the Coronavirus crisis: 36% are most worried about losing access to health and emergency services, and 34% said they are worried about a food shortage.

Seven percent (7%) are worried about losing access to child care/education, and 4% are worried about losing access to fuel. 20% are worried about something else.

Regarding the state of their personal health and finances, New Yorkers are more concerned about their personal health.

Respondents were asked if they are more concerned about their personal health or personal finances, 78% said their personal health, 22% said their personal finances.

When asked about the biggest personal impact due to the isolation policy, 25% of New Yorkers said their income was the most impacted, 24% of New Yorkers said their mental health was the most impacted, 11% said childcare was most impacted, 9% said their rent/mortgage was most impacted, and 31% said something else.

A strong plurality, forty-seven percent (47%), of New Yorkers think that schools should remain closed for the rest of the academic year, 23% think they should reopen after May 16th, 20% think they should reopen between May 1st and May 15th, and 10% think they should reopen between April 15th and April 30th.

When it comes to reopening non-essential businesses, results are similar. 16% of people think they should open between April 15th and April 30th, 28% of people think they should open between May 1st and May 15th, 34% of people think they should open after May 16th, and 22% think they should open at a later date.

Respondents were asked if they feel that life will return to how it was before Coronavirus, or if it will never be the same, and the majority of New Yorkers (54%) feel that life will never be the same, as compared to 46% who feel that life will return to how it was before Coronavirus.

If a vaccine against COVID-19 were to become available, 53% of New Yorkers say they would want to get vaccinated, 24% said they would not, 23% said they did not know.

When asked if they would vaccinate their children, 36% would vaccinate their children, 14% would not, 16% were unsure, and 34% of respondents do not have children.

The plurality of New Yorkers (27%) think a vaccine against Coronavirus will not be available for at least a year, 22% think within 12 months, 17% think within six months, and 14% think within 3 months.

A plurality of New Yorkers, 31% said they left their residence today while 19% said they have stayed in their residence for the last 2 days, 27% said it has been a week since they last left while 10% said it’s been two week and 13% reported staying in their residence for more than two weeks.

The New York Emerson College/Nexstar poll was conducted April 3-5, 2020.

This poll was conducted in English and Spanish. The sample consisted of New York residents, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, ethnicity, education, and region. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, Mobile phones, and an online panel provided by MTurk.