NewsChannel 34 to hold telethon for the Broome County Humane Society

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tomorrow, NewsChannel 34 is holding a telethon to raise money for the Broome County Humane Society.

In partnership with local radio stations Cool 106.7 and 100.5 The Drive, we’re hosting the 2020 Staffworks Fund Save-A-Life Campaign Phone-A-Thon.

Staffworks Fund will be matching donations up to $30,000.

Phone lines will be open from noon until 7:30 PM, and NewsChannel 34’s Cam Lavallee and Emily Venuti will be at the Humane Society as well to promote the event.

You can call in to donate tomorrow at 724-3709.

