NewsChannel 34 receives NYSBA Award

BINGHAMTON, NY – NewsChannel 34 has been honored for our efforts to highlight a rule in New York State that could have life-threatening consequences.

Our station received a “Serving New York” from the New York State Broadcasters Association during a luncheon held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton last Thursday.

T-V and radio stations across the state were recognized for their public service campaigns.

Channel 34 was honored for our reporting about a law that bans New York-based medical helicopters from carrying and transfusing lifesaving blood.

Our stories featuring the experience of local resident Travis Flanagan have been cited as helping to inspire legislation that would overturn the ban.