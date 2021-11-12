NewsChannel 34 partners with local businesses for Toys for Tots drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local tradition is back for the holidays.

This year, NewsChannel 34 is proud to be a part of this year’s Toys for Tots Drive with our local sponsors.

Help make it a special year for those who could use a little joy this holiday season.

All you have to do is bring a new or gently used toy to any of the below locations, and your donation will be gifted to a child in need.

Silvestri and Comfort Dental – 501 Plaza Dr, Vestal

Gentle Dental – 1809 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal

Good Shepherd Fairview – 80 Fairview Ave, Binghamton,

Good Shepherd Village – 32 Village Dr, Endwell

Our Country Hearts – 2007 NY-26, Endicott

