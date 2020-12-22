NewsChannel 34 night at Festival of Lights: Wednesday, December 23

BINGHAMTON, NY – We’re celebrating the holiday season at the drive-through light display at Otsiningo Park.

Wednesday is NewsChannel 34 night at the Broome County Festival of Lights.

Hundreds of illuminated displays have been erected around the park’s circle drive.

Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke will be greeting folks as they enter the park.

The Festival of Lights is organized by Spiedie Fest and sponsored by Delta Engineers, Architects and Surveyors.

Hours are Sunday through Thursday 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Friday and Saturday 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM through January 10th.

Admission is $15 vehicle, free for veterans.

