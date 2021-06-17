NewsChannel 34 celebrates Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today, 199 stations around the country are celebrating 25 years of Nexstar Media.

However, Nexstar wasn’t always a “nation.”

What started as one CBS affiliated station in Scranton, PA, with fewer than 100 employees, has turned into the largest local television group in the country.

In fact, just 10 years ago Nexstar had just become a top 20 television broadcast group.

Collectively, we produce over 5,700 hours of local news per week.

Since our founding, Nexstar’s mission has not changed, over 25 years we’ve continued to produce high quality, informative and relevant content for our local communities.

Today, NewsChannel 34 celebrated founder’s day by gardening outside the Urban League.

Our General Manager, Tina Castano, says giving back is one of her favorite things.

“I think it’s really important that we give back to our community and Nexstar allows it’s employees to volunteer our time on Founders Day and it’s really rewarding for us,” says Castano.

Nexstar Media also owns NewsNation, which will become a national 24-7 source for unbiased news and information in the next 24 months.

Our station planted flowers and pulled some weeds outside the new location for the Urban League in Binghamton.

The Urban League moved to this location about a year ago, after outgrowing their last space.

CEO and President of the Urban League, Jen Lesko says she doesn’t have a green thumb.

“So this could not have come at a better time and we just appreciate the partnership with the Channel 34 family. You guys have always been so good to the league and it makes everything look great and we’re just really really thankful,” says Lesko.

Lesko says she loved the way the entrance to their new space turned out.

As for our employees at NewsChannel 34, we look forward to another 25 years, by holding steadfast to our mission, vision, and values, together we have created the Nexstar Nation.