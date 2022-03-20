GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Newfield boys basketball team made program history on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: stargazette.com)

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

The Trojans defeated Stillwater 87-62 in the NYSPHSAA Class C state finals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Newfield built a 34-26 lead heading into halftime and would pull away in the second half to win their first state title in program history. Jalen Hardison poured in 28 points to lead the Trojans.

The Trojans won a Section IV Class C title as a No. 4 seed. Newfield finishes their historic state title winning season with a record of 23-4.