Newark Valley pedestrian killed in Monday evening collision

NEWARK VALLEY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a collision that killed a pedestrian.

The 911 call came in shortly before 5:30 Monday evening, about an accident involving a car/pedestrian collision on State Route 38B near Snapp Road in Newark Valley.

79 year-old Irina Zaytesva of Newark Valley was killed when walking across the road and hit by two eastbound vehicles.

Officials from the Tioga County Sheriff’s office responded to the scene and determined that limited sight distance, clothing color and poor visibility were all factors in the crash.