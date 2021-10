NEWARK VALLEY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal accident on King Hill Road in Newark Valley.

Police say they responded to the call shortly before 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Newark Valley man Mark Yurko was driving his motorcycle east on King Hill Road when it struck a dump truck, driven by Down Howell of Endicott.

Howell was pulling his truck into a private driveway at the time.

Yurko was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.