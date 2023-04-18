NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Newark Valley man has been charged with DWI following a property damage motor vehicle crash on April 15th.

Joshua Painter was allegedly driving drunk and crashed his car on Bailey Hollow Road.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and placed Painter under arrest.

He has been charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated – BAC greater than .18

Moved From Lane Unsafely

Failed to Stop at Stop Sign

Speeding

He was released with appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Newark Valley Court at a later date.