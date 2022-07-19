NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Newark Valley Village Board has passed a policy that will prohibit the use of all tobacco, cannabis, and vaping products at all village-owned properties, structures, ballfields, and play areas.

Village mayor, Jim Tornatore, explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“During my generation in the 1950’s, smoking was a rite of passage. We knew it was dangerous, but it did not matter, we were young and unafraid. Those who did not stop smoking, and were less lucky, ended up suffering from COPD, asthma, coronary disorders, lung cancer and sadly, death. We see this information and so do our younger and more aware Trustees. For these reasons, we believe it is necessary to adopt a 100% Smoke Free Policy on any land parcels owned by our Village of Newark Valley to protect our constituents.”

According to a 2021 local Community Tobacco Survey, 62.1% of Tioga County residents support restricting or eliminating smoking in outdoor public places and 65.2% support prohibiting smoking on the grounds of public buildings and workplaces.

The new policy is already in effect.