New Yorkers still waiting for unemployment claims to be processed

ALBANY, NY – So far New York State has paid out more than $25 billion in unemployment benefits to roughly 2.9 million recipients since the pandemic began.

But, in some rare cases, New Yorkers say they are still waiting to have their claims processed.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what could be holding your claim up.

In the past four months the State Department of Labor has paid out about 12 years worth of benefits.

While $25 billion has been paid out since the start of COVID, last year the state paid out $2.1 billion total.

A statement from a spokesperson at the state Department of Labor says:

“… In the rare case that someone has not received benefits yet, it is likely because they have a complex claim that requires adjudication, must submit additional information for their application to be processed, or have not completed federally-required weekly certifications to release their payments.”

Until yesterday Taris Kevii from the Southern Tier was having trouble receiving his benefits.

We intervened and were able to get him set up with a specialist to help him figure out what the issue was.

“I was unaware that you are supposed to apply every single Sunday for unemployment that you didn’t have a job. I just thought that you just apply once and then it just kicked in until everything opened again.”

He says as someone filing for the first time he wishes the process was a bit smoother to figure out.

If I wasn’t clear, imagine how many other people weren’t you know?

In April the state DOL built a new unemployment application with Google.

There’s also a new automated chatbot on the website.

The phone system has also been upgraded with the average wait time now reduced to about ten minutes.

There’s also info on the DOL website on how to file.

Taris says after speaking with the specialist yesterday about his claim he was told that he should be receiving his retroactive benefits on Wednesday.

In Albany, Corina Cappabianca.