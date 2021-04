ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is keeping a restriction aimed at restaurants in place.

Wednesday night, the governor renewed an executive order that forces people to buy food when they go out for a drink.

That rule has been on the books since July 2020.

Cuomo also extended the order that allows take-out and delivery alcohol.

MORE | Find the State Liquor Authority’s guidance on alcohol here.