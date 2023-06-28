BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) As smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to spread, unhealthy levels of air quality are rapidly increasing across New York State.

On June 28th, Governer Kathy Hochul issued a statewide health advisory cautioning all New Yorkers of the Air Quality Index as it reaches harmful levels. Conditions in the Western New York, Central New York, and the Eastern Lake Ontario regions are said to be unhealthy for all, while the air quality throughout the remainder of the state, including New York City and Long Island, is said to be unhealthy only to sensitive groups. For the first time, Hochul is using emergency cell phone alerts to update New Yorkers and warn them when the Air Quality Index exceeds 200 threshold int thei area. N-95 masks have also been made available to the public statewide as spikes in the Air Quality Index become hazardous.

“With smoke from the Canadian wildfires once again impacting air quality throughout our state this week, we’re urging New Yorkers to remain vigilant” Governer Hochul said. “We’re activating emergency cell phone alerts to ensure New Yorkers have the latest information and are continuing to coordinate with local counties to monitor conditions and distribute masks. I encourage all New Yorkers to stay informed about the latest updates and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

As smoke moves in, conditions are likely to rapidly deteriorate. State Health Commissioner, Dr. James Mcdonald urges New Yorkers to be to be aware of their local air quality and encourages them to take necessary health precautions. “People who are especially sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants, including the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as heart disease or asthma, should avoid spending time outdoors, if possible, in areas where the AQI is over 100,” says Mcdonald, “Those who experience symptoms, or have symptoms that worsen, should consider consulting their personal physician.”

For more updates on the air quality in your location checkout airnow.gov.