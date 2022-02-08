ALBANY, NY – New York State Health Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett testifying at a health budget hearing today says there has not yet been a decision made on when the mask mandate will end for schools.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine spoke with state lawmakers and education organizations about the timing.

Governor Hochul is expected to announce whether or not a general mask mandate will be extended on Tuesday.

But when it comes to schools, there is still no set date as to when kids can take those masks off, despite COVID numbers going down.

“I am very aware of the challenges the pandemic has placed on children, and particularly the disruption of their education. I am proud of the fact that we have been able to keep children safe and in school. And we have done that by throwing everything we have in terms of prevention, intervention, and keeping kids safe and school and that will remain the priority that we all share, I’m sure,” says Bassett.

Democratic Senator John C. Liu, brought up the issue because other neighboring states such as New Jersey and Connecticut have already announced an end to their school mask mandates.

“I just want the health commissioner and her team to really consider what’s happening, the latest updates, consider the overall well being of our school kids and let’s get those mask mandates lifted as quickly as possible, If it’s safe to do so,” says Liu.

Republican Senator Daphne Jordan creating a petition to end mask mandates for students.

The Governor holding a virtual meeting with education groups on Tuesday which was closed to the press, but I’m told by the NYS parent teacher Association that overall it went well.

“I don’t want to break any confidences of course, but I don’t think a clear date was discussed. I think honestly, everyone is looking at the February break and whether or not we will see a surge after Christmas’s.”

For a couple weeks now, the New York State United Teachers Union has been asking for a timeline saying:

” …we are looking to state health officials to set a clear off-ramp for when mask requirements in schools can be relaxed so students, families, and educators have some certainty that there is light at the end of this long tunnel.”