ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The local chapter of the New York Women’s Incorporated donated it’s first round of funds to a local community care shelter.

Last week, New York Women’s Inc donated a $1,000 check to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier.

The secretary for Binghamton Chapter, Patricia Walsh says that in the past year, the organization has gone from 7 members to 56.

She says, with that growth, New York State Women is hoping to make a donation to a local non-profit every month this year.

Walsh says their next fundraiser will be a vendor event at the Touch of Texas on March 26th from 11 to 3.