ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend of June 25-26, fishing will be free in New York State. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has waived fishing license fees for the weekend, giving state residents the chance to land a lunker in any of the state’s 7,500 lakes or ponds- more than 3,400 of which can be found right in the Adirondacks.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the start of bass season on June 15. According to the DEC, New York has several waters that consistently rank as some of the best bass fishing destinations in the country- like Lake Champlain or the Hudson River. The upcoming free fishing weekend is the perfect time to check those out.

There will be more free fishing days offered later this year, including September 24 and November 11. Each are scheduled on a holiday- the first for National Hunting and Fishing Day, and the second for Veterans Day.