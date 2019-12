New York is banning use of aerial spray pesticides.

These pesticides have been know to harm the nervous systems of infants and young children.

It also supposedly affects the risk of acute poisoning and neurological damage in farmers, says the environmental group Friends of the Earth.

Governor Cuomo says he’s working with the Department of Environmental Health to ban all spray pesticides by December of 2020.

New York will allow spray pesticides until July 2021.