New York tightens capitol security measures

ALBANY, NY – Tight security measures continue to be in place at the New York State Capitol after deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca says the FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at State Capitols across the country that could go on beginning this weekend through Inauguration Day.

The cement barriers that have been set up on this portion of state street since last week still remain.

We’ve also noticed an increased law enforcement presence this week.

The actual building itself has been closed to the general public due to the pandemic since the spring.

New York Attorney General Tish James says her office is “closely monitoring all threats” against the state capitol to make sure what happened in D.C. last week does not happen here.

In a statement she said “we will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone who seeks to terrorize or harm legislators, Capitol staff, law enforcement, or members of the public.”

On a call with reporters Tuesday the Governor confirmed the FBI alert.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor))

State Police are working on it. We’ll have increased security during that period of time.

Last Wednesday afternoon law enforcement responded to a stabbing in East Capitol Park during a pro-Trump rally.

According to a preliminary investigation by New York State Police, “a fight broke out between rally-goers and counter-protestors, two of the rally-goers were stabbed by a counter-protester.”

Assemblymember Pat Fahy says there needs to be an entire conversation about making the state capitol grounds more secure.

((Pat Fahy, Assemblymember))

The fact that most people don’t know that we had a stabbing– two stabbings at the foot of the New York State Capitol on the same day we had the riots and insurrection, so we know we have to do a better job on security.

Today there was a small and peaceful Black Lives Matter rally outside the Capitol that did go on.

Something that happens often during the legislative session.

The FBI says it’s working to support state and local law enforcement and that their focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those who threaten the safety of others.