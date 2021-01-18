New York State Vaccination Site ready to open in Johnson City

BIINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County’s first state-run COVID vaccination site is ready to begin administering doses beginning tomorrow.

The site is set up in the parking lot at the Binghamton University Foundation building, former home of the Gannett printing press, in Johnson City.

Those who were eligible to receive the vaccine in Phases 1-A or 1-B, and who made an appointment, will be able to receive their vaccine starting tomorrow.

The J-C location joins 12 other state-run sites throughout New York, all operating as appointment-only.

As of today, according to the state’s website, appointments are still available at the J-C location.

To check your eligibility, or make an appointment, visit health.NY.Gov.