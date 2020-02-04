New York State Senate Democrats address opiod crisis

ALBANY, NY – New York State’s Senate Democrats have a series of bills aimed to address the opioid crisis.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has the latest on some of the proposals.

<((David Carlucci, NYS Senator))

130 Americans die every day to an overdose.

And, the opioid crisis is an issue New York Lawmakers say affects people of all walks of life.

((Andrea Stewart-Cousins, NYS Senate Majority Leader))

The devastating impact of the opioid epidemic does not discriminate against urban, suburban or rural communities.

The Joint Senate Task Force on Opioids, Addiction and Overdose has a report on prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery.

And, lawmakers say it can be used as a blue-print for future policies.

One piece of legislation on the table bans insurance companies from unfairly discriminating against people who take prescriptions to “block the effects of opioids.”

((Corina Cappabianca, NYS Capitol Correspondent))

Another bill that passed the Senate last year, but didn’t make it through the Assembly was “Stephen’s Law.”

((Angela Robertson, Stephen’s Mother))

The purpose of Stephen’s Law is ensuring people struggling with substance use disorder and mental health have a choice to appoint a family member or a delegate in there to share information during their treatment.

That person would be notified in the event of an emergency like a missed appointment, or an overdose.