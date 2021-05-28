New York State releases new guidance for State Fair vendors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State sent the following updated guidance to State Fair vendors on Thursday.

Below you will find revised details on the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair coming this August (Friday, August 20th through Monday, September 6th) for 18 days.

Layout: Entire NYS Fairgrounds will be utilized, see attached map for more details.

Attendance Capacity: 67% of fairgoers will be allowed inside the gates at any one time, exclusive of NYS Fair Staff, Vendor Staff, Midway Staff, Contractors, and Volunteers.

RV Park: 100% utilization of the RV Park. On sale date TBA.

Reduced Hours of Entry to the Fairgoer:

11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily except for Labor Day when the entire Fairgrounds closes at 9 p.m. This includes all buildings too.

There will be no entry or re-entry to the Fairgoer after 10 p.m., and the Fairgrounds will hard close at 11 p.m., except for Labor Day when the entire Fairgrounds closes at 9 p.m.

Building Capacities: Will be limited in order to accommodate all vendors, this could include limiting the size and number of locations per vendor.

Open Buildings:

Exposition Center

Center of Progress

Horticulture Building

The Eatery

Dairy Products Building

Science & Industry Building

Dairy Cattle Building

Toyota Coliseum

Goat, Llama & Swine Barn

Horse Barns

Wool Center

FFA Building

Beef Barn

Indian Village

Pan African Village

State Park

Partially Opened Buildings:

Arts & Home Center

Closed Buildings:

Agriculture Museum

Carriage Museum

Poultry Barn

Grange Building

Youth Building

Parking Lots:

Orange Lot (Bus service will drop off and pick up at Gate 1)

Brown Lot

Pink Lot

Gray Lot

Red Lot

Yellow Lot

Willis Ave Lot (Bus service will drop off and pick up at Gate 1)

Park and Ride Locations (Bus service will drop off and pick up at Gate 1):

Destiny USA

Long Branch Park

Testing:

All non-vaccinated staff of the Fair, vendors, concessionaires, and contractors will have to be tested on a regular interval. There will be a testing site on the Fairgrounds and the Fair will pay for the testing.

New York State Fair