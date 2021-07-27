New York State Police praised by Cuomo for quick response to Delaware County hate crime

DELWARE COUNTY – Governor Cuomo praised the New York State Police on Tuesday for their prompt response to a hate-crime in Delaware County.

3 men were charged with Grand Larceny regarding a crime taking place on Saturday in the Village of Fleischamanns.

Around 10:42, a Jewish man was reportedly walking along Main Street when a man exited a pickup truck and stole the victim’s shtreimel (fur hat).

The man returned to the truck, with two others, who all shouted anti-Semitic slurs as they drove off.

The men were later identifed as

Johan P. Diamond , age 21 of Grand Gorge, NY.

, age 21 of Grand Gorge, NY. Korey O. Bush , age 25 of Ashland, NY

, age 25 of Ashland, NY Wesley R. Eignor Jr., age 24 of Denver, NY

They were arraigned and remanded to Delaware County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Investigators recovered the Shtreimel as well.

“This is New York, one of the most diverse collection of people from around the globe, and we will continue to stand together, united in our commonalities, and call out these vile incidents of hate whenever they occur. We will use every tool at our disposable to weed this hatred out of our state and ensure that love will always win,” says Cuomo.