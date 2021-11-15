New York State Police encourage everyone to be on the lookout for mail and package thefts

OTSEGO COUNTY – The New York State Police are encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for package and mail thefts.

42 year-old Karen Decarlo of Garrettsville along with 41 year-old Joshua Talbot of Garrettsville were arrested earlier today when police received a call regarding larceny from a mailbox.

When police caught the pair, they also found them in possession of packages that did not belong to them.

They were arrested and released with appearance tickets to the Hartwick Town Court in January.

If you are expecting a package, police say it’s best to try and make sure you can be home when its delievered.

If that’s not possible, police say to have the package delivered to a trusted neighbor or FedEx, UPS or Amazon locker service.