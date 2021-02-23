New York State Police: At least 20 animals dead after barn fire in Lysander

UPDATE: According to the Seabrook family, footage from the barn showed that a wild hawk flew in and attacked the birds in the chicken coop.

A peacock, whose name was Pete the Peacock, “fended off the hawk and during the fight, the hawk flicked the heat lamp out of place.”

According to the family, “Pete the Peacock was the hero in his final moments.”

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, at least 20 animals are dead after a fire at Purpose Farm on Monday.

Purpose Farms is located at 1454 West Genesee Rd. in Lysander. The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. on Monday.

Trooper Jack Keller said a video from inside the barn shows a peacock knocking over a heat lamp.

“The most thing you can do for our family right now is to pray for us,” said the owner of Purpose Farm, Sandra Seabrook. “God is the only one that’s gonna get us through right now.”

The farm is a non-profit that rescues animals and lets children who need animal therapy come to the farm for free.

Animals that are on the farm include donkeys, birds, pigs, goats, and alpacas. The fire killed numerous animals, including a couple of pigs, most of the goats, and all of the birds.

“We lost so many of the animals and I tried to save them, but I couldn’t,” said Seabrook.

The horses, donkeys, camel, and alpacas made it out of the fire. There is also a pig on the way to Cornell with burns all over its body. Seabrook is hoping he can make it through.

As of 9:10 p.m., the family has a generator, but are still accepting donations.

If you would like to donate to the Purpose Farm, read below:

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.