New York State Police are searching for a snow blower thief

TOWN OF UNION – The New York State Police at Endwell are searching for a person who stole a snow blower from a Union home.

Officials are asking for help identifying the person in this image.

They are believed to have stolen a Red Snapper snow blower from a home on Pine Street in the town of Union.

It was believed to have been taken on December 22nd at approximately 5:20 AM.

If anyone has any information about who this person may be, you are asked to call the state police at 754-2701, and reference case number 9989932.