New York State police amend recruitment process

BINGHAMTON, NY – In an effort to diversify the New York State Police, changes are being made to the recruitment process.

These changes to the process make it more accessible to anyone considering a career within the state police.

In the past, if you wanted to take the exam there was a regional location to go to and was only offered during the fall.

It’s now more convenient, potential candidates can now choose the date, time and location that works best for them.

Captain Ricky Williams from the N-Y-S Police in Albany says face to face recruitment is so important because that’s how he was recruited back in the early 2000s.

“It’s important from a credibility stand point. I think that it is very important for we as an agency to be reflective of the communities that we serve to build that credibility and establish those long term relationships,” says Williams.

Williams says as as effort to increase diversity, each troop division has their own recruitment team and are assigned with the task of getting out into the community and talking with potential candidates.

Troop C Recruiter, Trooper Lauren Warner was at SUNY Broome the other day and spoke with a criminal justice class, letting them know about the jobs available.

“If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be on this job. I did not follow that traditional path. I was not one that when I was young I said I wanted to be a police officer and here I am, I love it I think it’s the best career in the world,” says Warner.

Warner says you have to be at least 20 to sign up and then 21 to be appointed.

The exam opens up on January 3rd and closes April 3rd.

If anyone is interested and wants to know more, visit joinstatepolice.NY.GOV.