New York State Parks providing free 2-day passes to vaccinated residents through Memorial Day

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Get vaccinated and get outdoors.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on May 24 that every person who receives the COVID-19 vaccine, either a first dose or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in New York State this week is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any state park.

This announcement was made on Monday at Jones Beach State Park.

“Every State Park across New York is as unique and beautiful as the region it serves, and bringing the COVID vaccine to our parks will further expand access and make it even easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” stated Governor Cuomo. “Providing those who get vaccinated with a free park pass is an incredible summer-season incentive, and a great way to get more people outdoors to enjoy all that New York has to offer.”

These passes are available to all who receive a vaccine between May 24 and May 31, 2021 and will be valid through September 30, 2021.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo announced that 15 New York State Parks will host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites. These 15 sites will offer vaccinations on a first come first served basis and will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Vaccinations sites will be offered at the following new pop-up sites:

Belmont Lake State Park: May 30

Buffalo Harbor State Park: May 29 to May 31

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: May 29 to May 31

FDR State Park: May 29 to May 31

Grafton Lakes State Park: May 29 to May 31

Green Lakes State Park: May 29 to May 31

Harriman State Park at Lake Welch: May 29 to May 31

Heckscher State Park: June 5

Hempstead Lake State Park: June 6

Letchworth State Park: May 29 to May 30

Robert Moses State Park: May 29 to May 30

Roberto Clemente State Park: May 29 to May 31

Sunken Meadow State Park: May 29, May 31

Taughannock Falls State Park: May 29 to May 31

Westcott Beach State Park: May 29 to May 30

To receive a free pass, visitors can show proof of vaccination at any of New York’s 181 State Park. Passes can be used for parking and beach and pool privileges throughout the State’s Parks network, which includes 67 beaches and 35 pool and splash pads.