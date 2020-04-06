New York State Numbers, April 6

NEW YORK – New York State and Broome County COVID-19 cases are still on the rise.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is reporting 72 cases of the virus, up from yesterday’s 69.

13 residents are hospitalized and 133 people are in mandatory quarantine.

21 tests are currently pending.

The county has risen to 5 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office reports the state is now up to 130,689 cases, up 8,658 cases from yesterday.

Chenango County is now at 46 cases, with Delaware Count at 29 according to the Governor.

Tioga County is now at 8.