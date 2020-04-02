New York State Numbers, April 2nd

More positive COVID-19 results for Broome County today.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the county has 44 positive cases today, as opposed to yesterday’s 41.

Out of the positive cases, 13 are hospitalized and 149 people are in mandatory quarantine.

The pending tests are now at 49.

The county remains at 4 deaths.

Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting that New York State now has 92,381 positive cases, up 8,669 cases from yesterday.

Chenango County is now at 28 cases, with Delaware County at 22 according to the Governor.



Tioga County remains at 7.