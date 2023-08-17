BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After they were welcomed into the world this past June, a group of four lion cubs are now making their public debut at the Buffalo Zoo.

The Buffalo Zoo says the cubs, who have yet to be named, have been spending time behind the scenes with their mother, Lusaka. The two males and two females in the litter were fathered by Tiberius at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African lions.

Photo: Buffalo Zoo

Photo: Buffalo Zoo

Photo: Buffalo Zoo

It’s the pair’s third litter together, propagating a species that is believed to have a total population of less than 40,000. The Buffalo Zoo says habitat loss, poaching, wildlife trafficking and issues that threaten human-wildlife coexistence have contributed to the population’s decline.

“The past several weeks have been quite exciting watching these cubs grow,” Lisa Smith,

president and CEO of the zoo, said. “They have hit all their important milestones and are really starting to develop their own unique personalities. We hope these cubs ignite a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world. These cubs offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to learn about the fascinating behaviors, social structures, and survival strategies of these

incredible animals.”

Those looking to see the cubs can find them at the Buffalo Zoo between 10 a.m. and Noon every day, but visibility is not guaranteed since they’re still getting used to their new habitat.