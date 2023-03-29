OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twenty-four years later, the man who raped and killed a Salamanca mother on a running trail could be set free as early as Wednesday.

Olean residents were searching for answers for their safety and security, concerned that convicted killer Edward Kindt was coming to their community. They say he shouldn’t be released on parole and that he should remain locked up and behind bars.

After more than two decades behind bars for raping and killing Penny Brown on a walking trail in Salamanca, Kindt was granted parole on Feb. 17, according to the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision (NYDOCCS). Kindt, who was 15 at the time of the murder, was convicted of murder in the second degree in 1999 and sentenced to nine-years-to-life in prison.

Jeffery Miles owns The New Lantern Motel on Rt. 417 in Allegany and says he has allowed paroles to stay at his motel before. He says a parole officer called his motel, asking if Kindt could stay there starting on March 29. Miles says this is typical procedure and one of his employees took the call. The motel is usually given the parolee’s name, but not what they were convicted for, according to Miles.

“I believe in second chances, but not in this case,” Miles said. “We realized who this person was and what he was accused of and we decided for the community and for ourselves that it was not a good idea.”

The motel is less than 15 minutes from Olean and less than 20 minutes from Salamanca.

NYDOCCS said in a statement to News 4 that Kindt’s release date is March 29 pending completion of his community preparation, which could be done before, on or after Wednesday. The department also said there is no basis for rescinding parole.

“The State of New York should put a halt on releasing Edward Kindt into society… into any society, certainly into the City of Olean, the City of Rochester or the City of Salamanca, it doesn’t really make a difference,” John Crawford, president of the Olean Common Council. said.

The Olean Common Council unanimously passed a resolution saying Kindt should stay behind bars. Crawford told News 4 that the city was not informed that Kindt would be released near their community and he questions the state’s transparency.

“It’s frightening from the mere fact that government is supposed to be open and transparent and we know nothing,” Crawford added.

Seneca Nation President Ricky Armstrong banned Kindt, who is Seneca, from all territory for at least a year.

State Senator George Borrello represents the 57th district, which includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. His office tells News 4 it confirmed with law enforcement that Kindt is now heading to a motel in Westfield.

Residents in Olean are just concerned for their safety and wellbeing, fearing the worst.

“This is a small community… Olean, Salamanca. Its a quiet place. Its not a big city, so when big things like that happen it puts everyone on alert,” Debbie McPherson of Olean told News 4.

“I remember the day very well that Penny Brown was murdered and it struck a deep nerve,” Kathleen Martel of Olean added. “I feel that he is as much of a danger now as he was when he was put into prison.”

