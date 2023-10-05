ARCADIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office found two people unresponsive on the road around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct.5, in the Town of Arcadia.

The two were found on Fairville Maple Ridge Road, after a motorcycle accident. It is currently an ongoing personal injury investigation.

43-year-old Daniel Roland, of Newark, who was driving a motorcycle, and 44-year-old Melissa Allen, of Marion, were both riding when they hit a deer.

Both of them were thrown off of the motorcycle.

Roland and Allen were taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Wayne County Sherriff’s Office says they each have serious injuries and are listed in critical condition.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fairville Fire Department and Newark Ambulance.