NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold on June 2.

According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash 4 Life drawing on June 2. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life and was sold at AA Expressmart located at 230 West Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.

The winning numbers for the Cash 4 Life game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

The Cash 4 Life drawing takes place every Monday and Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. More information can be found on the NY Lottery website.

The New York State problem gambling and chemical dependency HOPEline is available 24/7 to callers throughout New York State experiencing substance abuse and problem gambling. HOPEline services are free and confidential. For help, call 1-877-8-HOPENY (467369) or text HOPENY(467369).