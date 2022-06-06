ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the assassination of Robert Kennedy, the New York Yankees retiring Mickey Mantle’s number, and former First Lady Barbara Bush’s birthday. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

Robert F. Kennedy (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

June 5

1968: New York Senator Robert Kennedy is assassinated.

June 6

1946: The Basketball Association of America is formed in New York City.

June 7

1905: James Braddock, the boxer of Irish heritage known as “Cinderella Man”, is born in New York City.

1939: Macy’s Department Store retail workers strike in Herald Square in New York City.

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia (Photo credit Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

June 8

1786: In New York City, commercial ice cream was manufactured for the first time.

1925: Former First Lady of the United States Barbara Bush was born in New York City.

1969: The New York Yankees retired Mickey Mantle’s number (7).

2001: Marc Chagall’s painting “Study for ‘Over Vitebsk” was stolen from the Jewish Museum in New York City. The 8×10 painting was valued at about $1 million. A group called the International Committee for Art and Peace later announced that they would return the painting after the Israelis and Palestinians made peace.

Barbara Bush

June 9

1909: Alice Huyler Ramsey, a 22-year-old housewife and mother from Hackensack, New Jersey, becomes the first woman to drive across the United States. With three female companions, none of whom could drive a car, in fifty-nine days she drove a Maxwell automobile the 3,800 miles from Manhattan to San Francisco, California.

1942: New York Senator Neil Breslin is born in Albany.

Mickey Mantle (Getty Images)

June 10

1822: John Jacob Astor III, businessman and philanthropist, is born in New York City.

1915: The first showing of a 3-D film before a paying audience takes place at the Astor Theater in NYC.

1959: 54th New York Governor Eliot Spitzer is born in the Bronx.

June 11