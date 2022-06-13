ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the dedication of the Baseball Hall of Fame, the New York Times publishing the Pentagon Papers, and the first episode of “I Love Lucy” airing. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

Visitors viewing bronze plaques of famous baseball players at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown circa 1955 (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

June 12

1665: England installs a municipal government in New York City (the former Dutch settlement of New Amsterdam).

1939: The Baseball Hall of Fame is dedicated at Cooperstown.

1943: A little before midnight, a submarine of Geran spies lands off Amagansett, Long Island.

June 13

June 7, 1994: Rangers forward Alexei Kovalev celebrates after scoring the winning goal tonight against Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean during the third period of game four of the Stanley Cup finals in Vancouver (Getty Images).

1927: Charles Lindbergh is honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City.

1942: The Six Nations of the Iroquois declare war on the Axis powers, asserting its right as an independent sovereign nation to do so. This proclamation authoritatively allowed Iroquois men to enlist and fight in World War II on the side of the Allied powers.

1943: The German spies which landed on Long Island, New York, were captured.

1963: Actress Lisa Vidal, known for her roles in “The Division” and “ER” is born in New York City.

1971: The New York Times began publishing the “Pentagon Papers”. The articles were a secret study of America’s involvement in Vietnam.

June 14

1994: The New York Rangers win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Vancouver Canucks. It was the first time the Rangers had won the cup in 54 years.

American actor Lucille Ball (1911-1989) and Cuban-born actor Desi Arnaz (1917-1986) talk to each other in a still from the television series, ‘I Love Lucy’,1956. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

June 15

1863: Secretary of War Edwin Stanton telegraphs New York Governor Horatio Seymour requesting state militia troops to repel the foreseen Confederate invasion of Maryland and Pennsylvania.

1904; General Slocum disaster claims 1,200 lives.

1951: The first episode of “I Love Lucy” airs.

1932: Mario Cuomo, 52nd Governor of New York, is born in Queens.

June 16

1857: New York City Police Riot between the recently dissolved New York Municipal Police and the newly formed Metropolitan Police.

1911: Incorporation of the Computing Tabulating Recording Company, the forerunner of IBM, in Endicott.

June 17

1893: The Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. (Photo by Loeffler/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1778: Springfield, Otsego County, is destroyed by Joseph Brant, a Mohawk military leader.

1885: The Statue of Liberty arrives in New York City aboard the French ship Isere.

1916: The official announcement of the existence of an epidemic of polio infection in Brooklyn. About 2,000 died from polio in New York City that year.

1941: WNBT-TV in New York City is granted the first construction permit to operate a commercial TV station in the United States.

