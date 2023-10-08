NEW YORK (NEXSTAR) – Beer lovers in New York, this story is for you.

BeerAdvocate, an online database where enthusiasts can rate their favorite drinks and distilleries, among other things, put together the top-rated beers made in New York based on user ratings.

Using BeerAdvocate’s weighted rank formula, all beers are rated against each other. Below is a list of the top-rated beers in the state. To add balance, we used ratings from Untappd, an online beer and wine database that lets consumers rate and discuss their favorite beers, to base beers on a weighted average formula.

Below is a list of the five highest-rated beers made in New York, according to BeerAdvocate:

4th Anniversary — Other Half Brewing Company, Brooklyn Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Dream — Other Half Brewing Company, Brooklyn Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Daydream — Other Half Brewing Company, Brooklyn Double Dry Hopped Mylar Bags — Other Half Brewing Company, Brooklyn Double Barrel Jesus — Evil Twin Brewing, Brooklyn

The top four highest-rated beers both come from the folks at Other Half Brewing Company in Brooklyn. At the top of the board for New York-made beers on BeerAdvocate is 4th Anniversary, a beer that is considered active by BeerAdvocate, but no longer produced by the brewery according to Untappd. The company said this New England IPA is brewed with Pilsner malt, oats and wheat and “hopped aggressively” with Citra, Galaxy, Enigma, El Dorado, Mosaic and Citra Lupulin powder.

With an ABV of 10%, this IPA has more than 260 ratings averaging 4.57 on BeerAdvocate and more than 8,770 ratings averaging 4.54 on Untappd.

Next on the list is Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Dream, which the company describes as its standard double mosaic dry hopped twice with a mosaic lupulin powder. All this and an ABV of 8.5% have left the beer with an average rating of 4.52 on BeerAdvocate and 4.38 on Untappd.

While it tops the list for New York-made beers, BeerAdvocate ranks Hitchhiker at No. 103 when compared to all other beers nationally.