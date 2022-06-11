GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was sold in Gouverneur for the June 9 evening drawing.

According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $38,699 and was sold at the Stewarts Shops located at 242 East Main Street in Gouverneur. The winning numbers of the ticket were 2-19-23-30-31.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.